Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

GSIE stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

