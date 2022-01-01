Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

