Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up 10.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Golub Capital BDC worth $41,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.44 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

