Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Down 1.8%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 368,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $629.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

