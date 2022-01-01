Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.40

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $37.50. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 3,671 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $312.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,151,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $385,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.