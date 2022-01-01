Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 22,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $50.13 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

