Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.