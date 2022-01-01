Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,062,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $404,359,000 after purchasing an additional 314,828 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 239,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.