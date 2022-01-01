Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,790 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

NYSE:AAP opened at $239.88 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

