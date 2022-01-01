Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,483.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,479.08. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.