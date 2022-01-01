Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.