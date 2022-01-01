Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.