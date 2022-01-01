Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of Group 1 Automotive worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $195.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.