Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. Groupon posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $684.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,945 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

