Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Shares Down 14.3%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

About Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

