Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $266.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.16 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $995.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

