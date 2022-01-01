Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 221,187 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOFV opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $3,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 543,126 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

