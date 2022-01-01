Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 221,187 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HOFV opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.64.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
