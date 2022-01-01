Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

TSLA stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200-day moving average is $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

