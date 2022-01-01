Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

