Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

