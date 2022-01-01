Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $266.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

