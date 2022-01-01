Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 686 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gentex by 113.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

