Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,592.50 ($21.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.63) to GBX 1,315 ($17.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($18.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.