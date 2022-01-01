Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

ROUS opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.