Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

