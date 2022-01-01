Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $4.06 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $84.28 million and $1.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.93 or 0.07890979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00315120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.48 or 0.00929522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.65 or 0.00524054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00259237 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 20,753,515 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

