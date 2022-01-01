Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $832.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hawkins by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

