Head-To-Head Analysis: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Terreno Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 71.28 $4.31 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $186.88 million 32.55 $79.79 million $0.98 87.03

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty 32.60% 4.11% 3.03%

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Terreno Realty pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Terreno Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.31%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

