Head-To-Head Analysis: Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) vs. Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.98 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 9.25 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04% Unrivaled Brands 5.16% 6.28% 4.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novo Integrated Sciences and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

