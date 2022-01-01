Head-To-Head Analysis: PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 19.39%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.06 $6.36 million $1.41 11.29

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Dividends

PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 52.53% 10.79% 5.24%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

