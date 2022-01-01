Head-To-Head Comparison: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Columbia Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 28.29% 8.83% 1.00% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.78 $57.60 million $0.85 24.54 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.63 $2.48 million $1.05 13.90

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

