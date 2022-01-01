Head to Head Contrast: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 3 19 0 2.86

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $37.95, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 14.93 $21.16 million $1.46 13.55 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.45 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -14.85

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 69.97% 54.87% 52.72% Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20%

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Ovintiv on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

