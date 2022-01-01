Head-To-Head Review: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) vs. Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Heritage Global alerts:

This table compares Heritage Global and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.61 $9.66 million $0.23 8.13 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 3.80 $25.18 million $1.89 20.80

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70% Cass Information Systems 18.05% 10.62% 1.22%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.