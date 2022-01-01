Head to Head Review: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Nerdwallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 6.73 $9.90 million N/A N/A Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Nerdwallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Nerdwallet 0 1 8 0 2.89

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.46%. Nerdwallet has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.36%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Nerdwallet.

Summary

Nerdwallet beats LegalZoom.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

