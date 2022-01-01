Head-To-Head Review: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35% Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.49 -$65.67 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.55 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.22

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.