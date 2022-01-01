Head-To-Head Survey: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) versus Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

88.9% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wintrust Financial and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 7 1 3.00 Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus target price of $93.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 25.11% 12.12% 1.01% Flushing Financial 23.28% 13.26% 1.06%

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Flushing Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.73 $292.99 million $7.64 11.89 Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.71 $34.67 million $2.13 11.41

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Flushing Financial on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.