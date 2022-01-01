Helix (HLIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $140.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $174,574.08 and approximately $140.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00030946 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.