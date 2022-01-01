Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

