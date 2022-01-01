Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

HI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

