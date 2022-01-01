Hord Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $177,243.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.75 or 0.07864359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,462.02 or 1.00183383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,488,915 coins.

