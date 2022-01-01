Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,880,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after buying an additional 441,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

