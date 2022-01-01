Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.