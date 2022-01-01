Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 33,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 33,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

