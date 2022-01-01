Humanscape Market Cap Reaches $220.82 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $220.82 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

