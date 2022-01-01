HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 45,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,183,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
