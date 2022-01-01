HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 45,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,183,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

