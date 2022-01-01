Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $79.28 Average PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

H stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. 411,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

