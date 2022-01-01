Hyatt Hotels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 273% compared to the typical volume of 936 put options.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

