I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 11.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

