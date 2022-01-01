iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.82. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

