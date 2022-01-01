IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. IAA has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

